Ikka OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's courtroom drama Ikka has officially arrived on Netflix today. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film brings the two actors together on screen once again after almost 30 years, making it one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the week.

Unlike the usual midnight streaming schedule followed by many OTT platforms, Ikka is set to premiere at 12:30 PM IST. Fans waiting to watch the legal thriller will have to tune in later in the day to catch its digital debut.

The story revolves around Arjun Mehra, a celebrated defense lawyer played by Sunny Deol. He unexpectedly takes up the case of Shauryamann Gaur, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, a man he had previously helped convict in an attempted murder case years earlier. As the courtroom proceedings move forward, hidden truths from the past begin to emerge, turning the legal battle into a personal showdown.

The film also features Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in important roles, adding depth to the gripping courtroom drama.

With its powerful cast, emotional storyline, and intense courtroom sequences, Ikka is expected to be a must-watch for fans of legal thrillers and drama films.

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