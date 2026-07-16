Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma OTT, Satellite Rights Fetch 48 Crore

Naga Chaitanya's much-awaited film Vrushakarma has recorded another major pre-release business milestone, with Zee acquiring the film's non-theatrical rights for over Rs. 48 crore.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and starring Naga Chaitanya, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead opposite him. The film is mounted as a large-scale mystical action-adventure. The film has been generating strong interest since the release of its first glimpse, with its scale and genre drawing attention across the trade.

The deal adds to the film's impressive pre-release business. With Zee securing both the satellite and digital streaming rights, Vrushakarma has registered one of the biggest non-theatrical deals for a Telugu film in recent times.

The acquisition also highlights Naga Chaitanya's strength as a lead actor in the non-theatrical space. Following the strong digital deal for Thandel, Vrushakarma continues the momentum with another significant non-theatrical acquisition.

Backed by high production values, Vrushakarma presents Naga Chaitanya in a new avatar, blending mythology, mystery and action on a grand scale. Production is progressing as planned, with the makers gearing up for the film's theatrical release, likely during Dussehra 2026.

With the film generating strong buzz and recording impressive pre-release business, expectations are high for a strong theatrical release.