Priyanka Chopra Shares Update on Rajamouli's Varanasi

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, continues to generate massive excitement among fans. While the makers have kept most details under wraps, actress Priyanka Chopra has now shared a few interesting insights about the film and her experience of working with the acclaimed director.

Speaking during a recent podcast, Priyanka revealed that she has been working on the project continuously for the past 14 months. She described collaborating with Rajamouli as an unforgettable experience and praised his dedication to filmmaking.

According to Priyanka, Rajamouli pays close attention to every single detail on set and never settles for anything less than perfection. She said the director carefully reviews every scene and continues refining it until he is completely satisfied with the final output.

The actress also teased fans about the film's action sequences. She revealed that Varanasi includes several slow-motion action jumps and stunt sequences unlike anything she has performed before. Priyanka expressed confidence that these visually striking moments will offer audiences a completely new cinematic experience.

Although fans are eager to know more about the storyline and her character, Priyanka chose not to reveal additional details. She smiled while saying that she could not disclose anything further at this stage but assured fans that the film is being made on a grand scale.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is one of the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. The director has previously confirmed that the shooting of the film is expected to be completed by October 2026, with promotional activities likely to begin in January 2027.

If everything goes according to schedule, Varanasi is expected to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027. With Rajamouli's reputation for delivering visually spectacular blockbusters and Priyanka Chopra's latest comments adding to the excitement, anticipation for the film continues to grow.

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