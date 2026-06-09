Hyderabad Property Prices Rise Sharply After Land Value Revision

Property prices in Hyderabad have increased significantly after the Telangana government revised official land values across the state. The new rates came into effect on June 5, 2026, and have led to higher registration values in several key locations.

According to the revised rates, some areas have witnessed a steep increase in government land values. In Raidurgam, residential land values have gone up from Rs 26,700 to Rs 48,300 per square yard, while commercial land values increased from Rs 44,900 to Rs 78,600 per square yard. Similar hikes have been recorded in Khajaguda as well.

The revision has also impacted fast-growing areas such as Kokapet, Narsingi, Manchirevula, Puppalaguda and Bandlaguda Jagir. These localities have become major residential and commercial hubs due to rapid infrastructure development and growing demand for housing.

The Telangana government said the revision was necessary to bring official registration values closer to actual market prices. Officials considered factors such as road connectivity, urban development, infrastructure projects, industrial growth and real estate demand while fixing the new rates.

Real estate experts say the revised values will increase the overall cost of property registrations because stamp duty and registration charges are calculated based on government land values. However, the registration charge percentage itself has not been changed.

Many industry representatives believe the government should have reduced stamp duty to provide relief to buyers. Despite this concern, the revised values are expected to improve transparency and better reflect actual property prices in the market.

With Hyderabad's real estate market continuing to expand, experts expect the revised land values to have a major impact on future property transactions across the city and surrounding regions.