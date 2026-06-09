Bigg Boss Telugu 10 House Built in Hyderabad Revealed

The much-awaited tenth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is gearing up for its grand launch, and excitement among fans is already building. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will once again return as the host, continuing his successful association with the popular reality show.

The makers recently released the first promo for Bigg Boss Telugu 10, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the landmark season. The promo introduces a new theme called "Dhasavatharam," which represents ten avatars and celebrates the show's tenth edition.

Adding to the excitement, leaked photos and videos of the new Bigg Boss house have gone viral on social media. The redesigned house appears more colorful and luxurious than in previous seasons. Bright shades, decorative interiors, stylish mirrors, floral designs, and vibrant living spaces are expected to provide a fresh look for contestants and viewers alike.

The bedroom area also follows the same colorful theme, featuring attractive decor and comfortable settings designed to enhance the overall experience inside the house.

In the promo, Nagarjuna describes Bigg Boss as a kingdom that has entertained audiences for years. The makers have also introduced a new tagline that suggests the game itself will be the biggest challenge this season, hinting at unexpected twists and new tasks.

Although the official premiere date has not yet been announced, reports suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu 10 may begin in late August or during the first week of September. The show is expected to air on Star Maa and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, the contestants' list remains a closely guarded secret. However, industry buzz suggests that several well-known television and film personalities have been approached to participate in the upcoming season.

With a new theme, a revamped house, and the return of Nagarjuna as host, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is already generating significant anticipation among reality show fans.

Also read: Peddi Crosses ₹300 Crore in Just 5 Days