Oka Court Case Teaser Launched, Film Set for July 17 Release

While Telugu cinema has explored themes like love, heartbreak, and betrayal in numerous films, ‘Oka Court Case’ brings a fresh and unique perspective. The film revolves around a young man who, after being cheated in love, approaches the court seeking justice for the wrong done to him.

Produced under the Open Eyes Entertainment banner, the film is presented by Nagesh Pudi and Mukesh Pudi. The teaser of the movie, written, directed, and produced by young Andaman-based filmmaker Ganesh Pudi, who has also provided the story and screenplay, was officially launched by popular actor Srikanth.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said, “The teaser is very interesting. The director has attempted to present a subject that is relatable to today’s youth from a fresh perspective. Turning incidents that occur in a love story into a legal drama is quite fascinating. Every shot in the teaser builds curiosity and suspense among the audience. My congratulations to Ganesh Pudi and the entire team. I wish the film great success.”

Director and Producer Ganesh Pudi said, “We are delighted that Srikanth garu launched our teaser and appreciated the film team. We sincerely thank him for his support. The teaser, released with the caption ‘Every lover has the right to fight for love,’ has already received an excellent response. We have presented the struggle of a man seeking justice after being betrayed in love as an entertaining and emotionally engaging legal drama, the movie basically shows the Post breakup RETALIATION, We are confident that the audience will experience something new through this film.”

Hero Suryansh said, “Oka Court Case is a very special film in my career. The story revolves around a young man’s fight for justice after being deceived in love. Director Ganesh Pudi has crafted the narrative in a fresh and engaging manner. The response to the teaser has been extremely encouraging. I request the audience to support our film when it releases on July 17.”

Heroine Tanisha Mishra said, “I am playing a very significant role in this film. My character is filled with emotions, conflicts, and depth, which I believe audiences will connect with. From the moment I heard the story, I realized this was not a routine love story. Director Ganesh Pudi has designed every character with great care. I am thrilled with the positive response to the teaser and hope audiences will shower the same love on the film.”

Apart from Suryansh and Tanisha Mishra, the film also features senior actors Thirty Years Prithvi, Satyakrishna, Dayanand, Mukhtar, and others in important roles. This unique legal love drama, which explores a new dimension of love, is all set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026.