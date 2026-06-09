YS Jagan to Meet Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Accident Victims

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on June 10 to console the victims of the recent tragic accident at the Visakha Steel Plant. Deeply saddened by the loss of several workers and the injuries sustained by many others, YS Jagan had immediately directed party leaders to extend support to the affected families and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

Having continuously monitored the condition of the victims through senior party leaders, YS Jagan will personally visit the hospitals treating the injured workers to enquire about their health and offer them moral support. He will also stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this difficult time.