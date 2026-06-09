YSRCP Demands 1 Crore Compensation for VSP Tragedy Victims

YSRCP has demanded an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased and a job for one member of each affected family in the wake of the tragic incident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which appears to have occurred due to the negligence of the management.

Speaking to the media after consoling the victims and their family members here on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana said the party is demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore, as was provided by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the LG Polymers tragedy, along with a job for a family member of each deceased worker, as the government's neglect is clearly evident.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the city to console the victims and their family members and will also hold discussions with trade union leaders regarding the tragic incident, he said.

The government has been moving steadily towards privatisation and has so far reduced the workforce by nearly 6,000 employees in phases, besides exerting pressure for voluntary retirement and retrenchment.

The Centre has made its intentions clear to gradually shut down operations and hand over VSP to its favoured groups, and the decisions taken so far point in that direction. Transferring workers from one place to another is unheard of, and this tragedy is the result of sheer negligence on the part of the management, he said.

We will stand with the workers and fight for their cause. The government should take responsibility for the eight deaths, while at least three other victims are battling for their lives in hospital with nearly 90 per cent burn injuries, he said.

Former Minister K. Kannababu said Lokesh's remarks against trade union leaders were uncalled for and inappropriate given the circumstances. We have consoled the victims and their family members and will stand by them in this hour of crisis, he said.