AP Schools to Reopen on June 12, No Extension of Summer Holidays

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has clarified that schools across the state will reopen on June 12, 2026, as per the previously announced academic schedule. The clarification comes amid widespread social media reports claiming that summer vacations would be extended.

Officials have stated that there is no proposal to postpone the reopening of schools and that all government and private educational institutions will begin classes on the scheduled date. They emphasized that students and parents should not be misled by unverified messages circulating online.

The rumors gained attention after the Telangana government decided to postpone the reopening of schools to June 15. However, Andhra Pradesh officials explained that Telangana's decision was based on its calendar, as June 13 falls on the second Saturday and June 14 is a Sunday.

According to the Education Department, no such situation exists in Andhra Pradesh, and therefore there is no reason to alter the reopening schedule. Schools will function normally from June 12, and all preparations for the new academic year are already underway.

Authorities have advised parents, teachers, and students to follow only official notifications issued by the government and avoid relying on social media speculation. They reiterated that any changes, if required, would be announced through official channels.

With the reopening date confirmed, students across Andhra Pradesh can now get ready to return to classrooms and begin the new academic year on June 12.

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