Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa reunited? Tirumala Darshan Video Goes Viral

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has been making headlines for the past year due to his ongoing divorce dispute. During the controversy, the actor publicly spoke about the challenges he faced in his marriage, alleging that he had endured years of emotional distress and a lack of respect. He also stated that he was considering taking a break from films until the legal proceedings were resolved.

Following the separation controversy, Jayam Ravi was linked to singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. The two were frequently in the news, with reports suggesting that they were in a relationship.

However, Kenishaa recently surprised fans by announcing that she was ending her relationship with the actor. In a social media post, she revealed that constant trolling and negative comments had taken a toll on her mental well-being. She also stated that she was planning to leave Chennai and move away from the spotlight to focus on herself.

Just when many believed the two had gone their separate ways, a new development has reignited speculation. Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa were recently spotted together at the sacred hill shrine of Tirumala Temple. Videos showing the pair walking together for darshan have gone viral on social media platforms.

Their appearance together has sparked fresh rumours that the duo may have reconciled after their reported breakup. Fans and social media users have been widely discussing the possibility of them getting back together, although neither Jayam Ravi nor Kenishaa has officially commented on the nature of their relationship.

On the professional front, Jayam Ravi recently confirmed that he will be part of an upcoming project directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, adding to the excitement among his fans despite the ongoing attention surrounding his personal life.

Ravi Mohan and Kenisha reunite after separation! pic.twitter.com/xjT0mYi6ip — Princy (@Mrking1618) June 9, 2026

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