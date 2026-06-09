Ram Charan and Sukumar's RC17 Shoot Delayed, Here's Why

Fans eagerly waiting for Ram Charan's next film with director Sukumar may have to wait a little longer. The much-talked-about project, currently being referred to as RC17, is reportedly not expected to start filming anytime soon.

Unlike his usual routine of moving quickly from one film to another, Ram Charan is taking more time before beginning his next project. Reports suggest that director Sukumar is still working on the script and wants to finalize every detail before starting production.

Sukumar is known for spending considerable time on story development, and with expectations running high after the massive success of Rangasthalam, he is said to be ensuring that the screenplay is fully polished before the cameras start rolling.

Another reason for the delay is believed to be Ram Charan's health. The actor reportedly suffered a hand injury while shooting wrestling scenes for his upcoming film Peddi. Sources say he is currently focusing on recovery and may need additional treatment and rest before taking on another demanding shooting schedule.

Because of these factors, neither the actor nor the director is rushing the project. Industry buzz suggests that Sukumar could complete the script and pre-production work by November.

If everything goes according to plan, RC17 is expected to begin filming in December. While the delay may disappoint some fans, it could ultimately help the film by giving the team more time for preparation and planning.

With Sukumar refining the script and Ram Charan focusing on recovery, the makers appear determined to begin the project only when everything is fully ready.

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