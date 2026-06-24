Jayam Ravi Reports House Theft, Police Begin Probe

amil actor Ravi Mohan, popularly known as Jayam Ravi, has reported a theft at his residence, prompting a police investigation.

The actor, who recently expanded his career into filmmaking and production, is currently working on multiple projects under his banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. He is producing a film featuring Yogi Babu in the lead role and is also involved in another project as an actor.

According to reports, Ravi Mohan filed a complaint at the Neelankarai Police Station after discovering the alleged theft at his home. The actor is said to have provided supporting evidence along with his complaint to assist the investigation.

The incident has attracted attention because it comes at a time when Ravi Mohan has been in the news for personal reasons. The actor had earlier approached the court seeking a divorce from his wife, Aarthi, citing differences between them.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, Ravi Mohan confirmed that he had lodged a police complaint regarding the theft. He also stated that police officials have assured him that appropriate action will be taken and that an investigation is underway.

Authorities are currently examining the evidence submitted by the actor and are expected to conduct further inquiries into the matter.

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