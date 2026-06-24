Green Card Holders Concerned After Major US Supreme Court Ruling

In a significant ruling on immigration policy, the Supreme Court of the United States has approved a measure that gives immigration authorities greater authority to begin deportation proceedings against some Green Card holders accused of criminal offenses.

The decision was delivered in a 6-3 vote, marking an important legal win for policies associated with the administration of Donald Trump. The ruling is expected to have a major impact on how immigration officials handle permanent residents returning to the United States.

The case involved Muk Choi Lau, a lawful permanent resident who faced allegations related to trademark counterfeiting. After returning from an overseas trip, immigration officials treated him as an individual seeking admission into the country rather than automatically recognizing his status as a Green Card holder.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court determined that immigration authorities are not required to provide “clear and convincing evidence” of a crime before taking such action. The judgment grants border and immigration officials more flexibility when dealing with permanent residents who are accused of certain offenses.

The decision, however, was not unanimous. Members of the court’s liberal bloc strongly disagreed with the outcome. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued that the ruling could expose lawful permanent residents to greater uncertainty and expand government power in immigration enforcement.

The verdict has sparked debate among legal experts, immigration advocates, and policymakers. Supporters believe the ruling strengthens the government's ability to address cases involving serious criminal allegations. Critics, on the other hand, warn that it could create concerns for Green Card holders who may face increased scrutiny when re-entering the country.

As discussions continue, the ruling is likely to influence future immigration cases and shape the rights of permanent residents in the United States.

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