Hyderabad Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad will face scheduled power cuts on Wednesday due to maintenance works, feeder repairs, and tree branch trimming being carried out by the electricity department. Officials said the outages are temporary and are aimed at improving the quality and reliability of electricity supply.

In the Azamabad and Hyderabad-1 Division, power supply will remain suspended from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM in Boudhanagar, LN Nagar, Dayara Market, VST, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Jinda Tilismath, Dilkush, Eenadu area, Jawaharlal Nehru area, and Jagadish Market. Another outage is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Basant Colony, Shivalayam area, YMCA, ROM, Banjara Avenue, Boggulakunta, and Taj Mahal area.

In Ramanthapur, power supply will be interrupted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM in Srinagar Colony, Bharat Nagar, Sriramana Puram, Registration Office area, Satya Nagar, Kuruma Nagar, and KCR Nagar Kaman. Residents of Vivek Nagar, Kamakshipuram, Vasavi Nagar, and Ram Reddy Nagar will face outages from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

In AS Rao Nagar, areas including Gokul Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, HIG-A, Officers Colony G-Block, Sharada Hospital surroundings, Water Works, and Ankura Hospital area will be affected from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Power supply will again be suspended from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in MJ Colony, Gayatri Nagar, Sai Baba Temple area, Sriram Nagar, Xavier School surroundings, and nearby localities.

In Neredmet, residents of Hill Colony, Deen Dayal Nagar, Kakatiya Nagar, Geetha Nagar, and Officers Colony will face a power cut from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. JK Colony, Kakatiya Nagar, and Vinoba Nagar will be affected from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Several parts of KPHB Colony will also experience outages. Areas around the Tahsildar Office, HDFC Bank, Dharma Reddy Colony Phase-1, ICICI Bank surroundings, and KPHB 6th Phase will be without power from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The second phase of outages, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM, will affect the Tahsildar Office Road, Post Office area, Chakali Dabba, Maharashtra Bank surroundings, RR Chicken Centre area, LIG blocks, and Dhanalakshmi Centre.

In Balaji Nagar, electricity supply will be suspended from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Anjaneya Nagar, IDL Lake area, KPHB 4th Phase, and Lodha Apartments. KPHB 7th Phase and areas around the Ayyappa Swamy Temple will face outages from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

In Hydernagar, power supply will remain suspended from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM in Krishnaveni Nagar, Sai Charan Colony, Tulasi Nagar, Sai Prashanth Nagar, HMT Hills, Shamsiguda, and Indira Hills. A second outage from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM will affect HMT Hills, Tulasi Nagar, Aditya Nagar, Subhodaya Colony, and Pragathi Nagar Road.

Meanwhile, in Raidurgam and the Financial District, power supply will be interrupted from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Nanakramguda Financial District, Secretary Colony, and TNGOs Phase-2. In Chandanagar and Gangaram, outages are scheduled from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while HUDA Colony, Chandanagar, and Gangaram will again face power cuts from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Officials have advised residents to charge essential electronic devices in advance and plan their activities accordingly. Power supply is expected to be restored immediately after the completion of maintenance works.