Hyderabad Apartment Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Sold for Rs 1.75 Crore

After several years of strong growth, Hyderabad’s housing market is showing signs of moderation, particularly in the apartment segment. Real estate experts say buyers now have more room to negotiate, with apartment prices witnessing corrections in several parts of the city.

The decline has been most noticeable in western Hyderabad, where high-rise residential projects and smaller gated communities are experiencing reduced demand compared to previous years. In contrast, the villa and land segments have largely maintained their value.

According to property consultants, successful buyers are securing significant discounts by negotiating firmly and finalizing transactions quickly. Developers who were once reluctant to reduce prices are now more willing to consider lower offers in order to clear inventory and close sales.

Industry sources point to cases where premium ready-to-move-in apartments have been sold well below their initial asking prices. The trend reflects changing market conditions, with buyers enjoying greater leverage than they did during the peak property boom.

Areas such as Kondapur have reportedly seen apartment values fall by as much as 20 to 30 percent from the highs recorded in 2024. The correction is largely linked to the growing number of unsold units available across residential projects in western parts of the city, including areas around the Outer Ring Road.

Market analysts note that the increase in housing inventory has shifted bargaining power toward homebuyers. As a result, many prospective purchasers are entering negotiations with offers significantly below listed prices and, in some cases, successfully closing deals.

While apartments are facing pricing pressure, villas continue to attract steady interest. Many families are increasingly exploring villa communities located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, drawn by larger living spaces, reduced traffic congestion, and a quieter lifestyle.

Real estate observers say this shift reflects changing preferences among homebuyers who are prioritizing comfort, privacy, and open surroundings over high-rise living. As apartment supply remains high and demand adjusts, experts expect buyers to continue benefiting from favorable pricing opportunities in the coming months.

Also read: Hyderabad Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings