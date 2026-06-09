TG EAPCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the official schedule for TG EAPCET 2026 counselling. Students who qualified in the entrance examination and are seeking admission into engineering courses can begin the counselling process from June 19, 2026.

The counselling process will be conducted online through the official website and will continue in multiple phases until August 17, 2026. Candidates must complete registration, fee payment, certificate verification, and web option entry within the specified dates to participate in seat allotment.

TG EAPCET 2026 First Phase Counselling Dates

The first phase of counselling is crucial as most seats in engineering colleges are allotted during this stage.

Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking: June 19 to June 28, 2026

Certificate Verification at Helpline Centres: June 22 to June 29, 2026

Web Options Entry: June 25 to July 1, 2026

Freezing of Web Options: July 1, 2026

Mock Seat Allotment: On or before July 4, 2026

Option Modification Window: July 5 to July 7, 2026

Final Seat Allotment: On or before July 10, 2026

Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting: July 10 to July 14, 2026

How to Register for TG EAPCET 2026 Counselling

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official TG EAPCET counselling website.

Click on the fee payment link.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Rank and Date of Birth.

Pay the counselling fee.

Log in again and submit personal and academic details.

Book a slot for certificate verification at a nearby Helpline Centre.

Download and save the slot booking confirmation page.

Attend certificate verification on the scheduled date.

Complete web option entry and select preferred colleges and courses.

Counselling Fee Details

OC/BC Candidates: Rs. 1,200

SC/ST Candidates: Rs. 600

Important Note for Students

Candidates should complete every stage of the counselling process within the announced deadlines. Missing certificate verification, fee payment, or web option entry dates may result in losing the opportunity to participate in seat allotment during the first phase.

Students are advised to keep all required documents ready and regularly check the official counselling portal for updates regarding seat allotment and subsequent counselling rounds.

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