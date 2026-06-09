Heavy Rain Alert for 14 Districts in AP and Telangana

The southwest monsoon continues to strengthen across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing widespread rainfall and prompting weather authorities to issue heavy rain alerts in several districts. Officials have warned that many areas could experience moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds over the next few days.

Heavy Rain Warning for Andhra Pradesh

The monsoon arrived in Andhra Pradesh nearly a week earlier than usual and has been active across the state. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy rainfall is expected on June 10 in several districts.

The districts placed on high alert include Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious as heavy rain may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Apart from these districts, moderate rainfall is also likely in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Markapuram regions. Light to moderate showers are expected in many other parts of the state as monsoon activity remains strong.

Authorities have also warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds could occur in some places. People are advised to avoid standing under trees, electric poles, or temporary shelters during bad weather.

Telangana Braces for More Rain

Heavy rainfall activity is also expected to continue across Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several districts on June 10 and over the next two to three days.

Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Nagarkurnool districts have been placed under a high alert due to the possibility of intense rainfall.

Weather officials have also predicted strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph in some areas. The rainfall is expected to provide relief from the recent heat, with maximum temperatures likely to remain between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Areas That Received the Highest Rainfall

Several parts of Telangana witnessed heavy rainfall on June 9. According to official data, Mattapalle in Suryapet district recorded the highest rainfall at 88.5 mm.

Other locations that received significant rainfall include:

Kandukur (Rangareddy district) – 78 mm

Damaracharla (Nalgonda district) – 67 mm

Wyra (Khammam district) – 63.4 mm

Raghunathapalem (Khammam district) – 46.9 mm

Kadtal – 45.3 mm

Sirikonda (Nizamabad district) – 41.1 mm

Mallampally (Mulugu district) – 39.3 mm

Maheshwaram – 38.8 mm

Madhira (Khammam district) – 37.5 mm

Advisory for Residents

Officials are urging people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to stay updated with weather forecasts and follow safety precautions. Those living in low-lying areas should remain alert, while commuters are advised to check weather conditions before travelling.

With the southwest monsoon becoming more active, rainfall is expected to continue across the Telugu states over the coming days. Residents should be prepared for changing weather conditions and possible disruptions caused by heavy showers.