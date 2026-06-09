NTR's Dragon to Begin Sri Lanka Shoot Next Month

The highly anticipated film Dragon, starring NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is gearing up for an important phase of production. According to industry reports, the team is preparing to begin an extensive shooting schedule in Sri Lanka next month.

Before moving overseas, the makers are expected to complete a brief schedule in Hyderabad. Once that portion is wrapped up, the cast and crew will travel to Sri Lanka, where several large-scale action sequences are planned. The schedule is expected to feature intense stunt scenes that will play a crucial role in the film's narrative.

Dragon has already generated significant excitement among fans as it marks the first collaboration between NTR and Prashanth Neel, the filmmaker known for delivering high-voltage action entertainers. Expectations are high, with audiences eagerly waiting to see what the duo brings to the big screen.

Set in the late 1960s, the story reportedly revolves around the opium trade and is expected to blend action, drama, and period elements. The unique backdrop has added to the curiosity surrounding the project.

The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 11 next year. With production progressing steadily and major action sequences set to be filmed soon, Dragon continues to be one of the most talked-about upcoming Indian films.

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