Will Suriya Take Over Jr NTR’s Role in Nelson’s Next?

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is currently busy with multiple projects, and there has been a major development regarding one of his upcoming films. Earlier, reports suggested that Nelson would collaborate with Jr NTR for a big-budget entertainer to be produced by Sithara Entertainments.

However, the latest buzz in the film industry is that the project may no longer feature Jr NTR. Due to his packed schedule, which includes films with director Prashanth Neel and other commitments, the actor reportedly could not allocate dates for Nelson’s movie.

As a result, discussions are said to be underway with Suriya to take over the lead role. If everything falls into place, the project could mark the first-ever collaboration between Suriya and Nelson, creating significant excitement among fans.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, the possibility of a Suriya–Nelson combination has already generated strong buzz on social media. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the film’s cast and production details.