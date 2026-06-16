Hyderabad Road to Be Named “Donald Trump Avenue” Near US Consulate

The Telangana government has decided to rename a major road in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue.” The road is located next to the US Consulate General building in the city.

According to officials, the decision is part of a larger plan to name important roads in Hyderabad after global leaders and big international companies. This is being done to give the city more global recognition and highlight its growing importance on the world stage.

The government will also inform the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy about this decision before final approval.

Along with this, other roads in Hyderabad may also be named after global companies and personalities in the future as part of the same initiative.

The move has already sparked discussions in political and public circles, with mixed reactions from different groups.