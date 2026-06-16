UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Declared, 13,343 Qualify for Mains

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results on June 15, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status on the official UPSC websites.

The result marks the completion of the first stage of the prestigious Civil Services Examination process. Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Examination will now move on to the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

This year, approximately 5.49 lakh aspirants appeared for the UPSC Prelims, which was conducted nationwide on May 24, 2026. Out of them, 13,343 candidates have successfully qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

The result has been published in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Mains examination. Aspirants can download the result from the official UPSC portals and verify their status.

The Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India and serves as the gateway to prestigious services such as the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central government positions.

Candidates who have qualified are now expected to begin preparations for the Mains examination, which will be the next crucial step in the recruitment process.