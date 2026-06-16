Andhra Pradesh Techie Dies in US Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in the United States has claimed the lives of all 12 people on board, including a young professional from Andhra Pradesh, according to reports shared by friends and community members.

The accident occurred shortly after a Pacific Aerospace P750 aircraft took off from Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri. Authorities stated that the aircraft crashed within minutes of departure, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and 11 skydivers travelling on board.

Among the victims was reportedly Datla Sai Karthik Varma, a native of Bhimavaram district in Andhra Pradesh. Friends identified him on social media and expressed their grief over the sudden loss.

Sai Karthik had moved to the United States to pursue higher education and recently graduated from the University of Central Missouri. After completing his studies, he secured employment and began his professional career while living in Kansas.

The incident has left his family, friends, and members of the Telugu community in deep shock. Many have paid tribute to the young graduate, remembering him as a hardworking and ambitious individual with a promising future ahead.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

As the investigation continues, tributes continue to pour in for the victims, including the young Andhra Pradesh native whose life was cut short in the tragedy.

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