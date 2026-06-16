Peddi 7.5% Share Controversy Takes a New Turn

The controversy surrounding the revenue-sharing issue for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has taken a fresh turn. The dispute revolves around the proposed 7.5% share from increased ticket prices and additional premiere show revenues that exhibitors have been demanding.

According to recent reports, Peddi producer Satish Kilaru has stated that he was not aware of any commitment regarding the 7.5% share. He claimed that the decision was made without his approval and therefore he cannot guarantee or honor such a promise.

Earlier, discussions between producers, distributors, and exhibitors had suggested that producers were willing to offer theatre rentals along with an additional 7.5% share to resolve the ongoing percentage-versus-rental dispute. However, exhibitors wanted a written assurance before the film’s release.

The producer’s latest statement has created fresh uncertainty in the negotiations. Exhibitors have reportedly objected to the new development, and industry bodies are expected to hold further discussions to find a solution.

With Peddi being one of the most anticipated Telugu releases, the industry is closely watching how the issue will be resolved. Both producers and exhibitors are expected to continue talks in the coming weeks to avoid any impact on the film’s theatrical release.