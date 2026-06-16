Sarvam Enters Unicorn Club After Raising $234 Million in Fresh Funding

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup Sarvam has entered the unicorn club after securing $234 million in a fresh funding round that values the company at $1.5 billion. The investment marks a major milestone for the Indian AI ecosystem and highlights growing interest in locally developed AI technologies.

A significant portion of the funding comes from HCLTech, which has emerged as the lead strategic investor in the round. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, also participated in the fundraising exercise.

Sarvam is aiming to raise a total of $300 million as part of its Series B funding round. The latest investment follows the company's earlier fundraising efforts and the recent launch of its large open-source AI models.

The startup focuses on building AI solutions tailored for Indian languages and regional requirements. Its technology is already being used across multiple sectors, including banking, insurance, government services, and defense.

Apart from developing AI models, Sarvam is also working on infrastructure and enterprise-focused products, positioning itself as a full-stack artificial intelligence company. The partnership with HCLTech is expected to help accelerate the adoption of its AI solutions among businesses and public sector organizations.

The funding comes at a time when countries around the world are increasing investments in sovereign AI capabilities. Governments and companies are seeking greater control over AI technologies, data, and computing resources amid growing concerns about dependence on foreign providers.

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AI markets globally, with increasing adoption of AI tools by businesses, developers, and consumers. However, only a few Indian startups have managed to build advanced AI models due to the high costs associated with research and computing infrastructure.

Sarvam plans to use the new capital to strengthen research and development efforts, build next-generation AI systems, and expand computing resources. The company is also expected to focus on areas such as coding assistance, cybersecurity solutions, and autonomous AI applications.

With this funding milestone, Sarvam has positioned itself as one of India's leading AI startups and a key player in the country's ambitions to build homegrown artificial intelligence technology.

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