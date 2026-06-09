Peddi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama has received a strong response from audiences and has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year.

After a blockbuster opening weekend, the film has now completed five days in theatres. According to trade reports, Peddi has collected close to Rs 250 crore worldwide. While the film is performing strongly overall, it narrowly missed the major Rs 250 crore milestone on its fifth day.

Like most big releases, Peddi witnessed a drop in collections on Monday after the weekend rush. The decrease in occupancy was expected, but trade experts are closely monitoring how the film performs during the weekdays.

Despite some criticism and mixed opinions from a section of viewers, the movie continues to attract audiences to theatres. Ram Charan's performance, the emotional storyline, action sequences, and music have been praised by fans and moviegoers.

The film has performed exceptionally well in the Telugu states and several overseas markets. However, maintaining steady collections during the weekdays will be important for its long-term box office success.

With positive word-of-mouth and strong support from fans, Peddi is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore worldwide mark very soon. The coming days will determine how far the film can go in its box office journey.

For now, Peddi remains one of the most talked-about films in the country and continues to dominate the box office despite facing its first weekday test.