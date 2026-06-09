Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump at New Mumbai Home with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made a rare public appearance together, attracting a lot of attention from fans and the media. The couple was spotted at their new home in Mumbai, where they were seen spending time together on the balcony. Deepika's growing baby bump was clearly visible, and the photos quickly went viral on social media.

The appearance comes at a time when Deepika and Ranveer are making headlines for both their personal and professional lives. The couple had earlier announced that they are expecting their second child, and fans have been eagerly following updates about their growing family.

Deepika has been busy with several film projects and is expected to return to the big screen with some highly anticipated releases. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has also been in the spotlight due to recent discussions surrounding his upcoming projects, including Don 3.

Fans were delighted to see the couple together after a long time. Pictures and videos from the outing spread rapidly online, with many praising the pair and sending their best wishes for the new chapter in their lives.

Despite maintaining a relatively private personal life, Deepika and Ranveer continue to remain one of Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples. Their latest appearance has once again captured the attention of fans across the country.