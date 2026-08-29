Allu Arjun’s Raaka Glimpse Postponed: New Release Date Yet to Be Announced

Allu Arjun’s upcoming pan-India film Raaka has created a lot of curiosity among fans. The makers had earlier announced that a video introducing the world of the film would be released in August. However, the glimpse has now been postponed.

According to industry reports, the team felt that releasing the video without enough hype and anticipation would not give the film the impact it deserves. As a result, the August release plan has been dropped.

There is no official announcement about the new release date yet. However, reports suggest that the makers may consider releasing the glimpse in the first week of October. This has not been officially confirmed.

Unlike some other upcoming pan-India films that have already released their titles and glimpses, Raaka has so far revealed only its title poster. This has increased curiosity among Allu Arjun’s fans.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is reportedly a science-fiction film set in a unique world. The movie is expected to feature new creatures, animals and species, with its visual scale being one of its biggest attractions.

Allu Arjun will reportedly play a rural character, while Deepika Padukone is the female lead. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from the makers regarding the glimpse and its new release date.