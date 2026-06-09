Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Lands a Major OTT Deal

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming family drama Irumudi. The film has already created a strong buzz among movie lovers, especially after the release of its first glimpse, which received a highly positive response from fans.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 21. Ahead of its release, Irumudi has achieved an important milestone by securing a lucrative OTT deal. According to reports, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the film's post-theatrical digital rights for around Rs. 14 crore.

This deal is being seen as a major boost for the makers and reflects the confidence streaming platforms have in the film. Industry circles are also viewing Irumudi as an important project for Ravi Teja, with many expecting it to mark a strong comeback for the actor.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. Child actress Baby Nakshatra plays a key role as Ravi Teja's daughter, adding an emotional family element to the story.

The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading production houses in Telugu cinema. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, whose soundtrack is expected to be one of the film's highlights.

With a promising cast, an experienced director, strong pre-release buzz, and a successful OTT deal already in place, Irumudi has generated high expectations ahead of its theatrical release. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer and more updates from the makers.