Ram Charan's Peddi Announces Special Ticket Offer

After enjoying a strong run at the box office, Peddi is making headlines once again, this time for a strategic move aimed at attracting more moviegoers. The makers have officially announced a reduction in ticket prices across select theatres in North India, hoping to expand the film's reach and bring in a wider audience.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports-action drama stars Ram Charan in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. Set against a rural backdrop, the film blends sports, action, and emotional storytelling, which has resonated well with audiences since its release. Ram Charan's powerful performance and the film's mass appeal have contributed significantly to its box-office success.

As part of its latest promotional strategy, the production team has introduced special ticket pricing in selected North Indian theatres. Beginning Tuesday, movie tickets for Peddi will be available at just Rs 199 in participating cinemas. The move is expected to encourage more families and casual moviegoers to watch the film on the big screen.

Discounted ticket campaigns have proven successful for several major releases in the past, especially during their second and third weeks in theatres. By making tickets more affordable, filmmakers often manage to sustain momentum and increase overall occupancy rates.

Trade analysts believe the decision is also linked to Ram Charan's growing popularity in North India. Following the success of his previous projects, the actor has built a strong fan base beyond the Telugu-speaking states, making North India an important market for Peddi.

While the film is already performing well commercially, it remains to be seen how much the reduced ticket prices will contribute to its overall collections. However, the move highlights an emerging trend in the industry—balancing star power with audience-friendly pricing to maximize theatre attendance.

All eyes are now on the North Indian market to see whether the pricing strategy helps Peddi achieve an even bigger box-office milestone in the coming days.

Also read: Peddi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide