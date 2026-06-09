H-1B Visa Update: US Court Rejects $100,000 Fee Rule

A federal court in the United States has struck down a controversial proposal introduced by President Donald Trump that sought to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.

The ruling comes as a major relief for thousands of foreign professionals, including a large number of Indians, who rely on the H-1B program to work in the US. The visa category is widely used by American companies to recruit highly skilled workers in sectors such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance.

Federal Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the administration did not have the legal authority to introduce such a fee. According to the court, the proposed charge functioned as a tax, and only Congress has the power to authorize taxes of this nature.

The judge emphasized that the executive branch cannot independently impose financial burdens that have not been approved by lawmakers. As a result, the $100,000 fee requirement has been invalidated.

The proposal had sparked widespread concern among H-1B visa holders and applicants, many of whom feared that the steep fee would make it difficult to continue working and living in the United States. The uncertainty was especially significant for professionals supporting families and building long-term careers in the country.

While the Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision, the court's ruling has, for now, removed a major obstacle for skilled foreign workers seeking employment opportunities in America.

The development is being viewed as a positive outcome for the global talent community, particularly Indian professionals who make up a substantial portion of H-1B visa recipients each year.