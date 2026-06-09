Ram Charan's Peddi Lands in Trouble as Tribal Groups Demand Legal Action

Ram Charan's latest blockbuster Peddi has found itself in controversy despite its strong box office performance. Several tribal organizations have reportedly demanded legal action against the film's makers, alleging that certain scenes and dialogues in the movie hurt the sentiments of tribal communities.

According to the groups, some portions of the film portray tribal culture and traditions in a manner they consider offensive. They have urged authorities to register a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the film's team, including director Buchi Babu Sana.

The controversy has sparked discussions on social media, with some people supporting the concerns raised by the tribal organizations, while others argue that the film is purely fictional and not intended to offend any community.

So far, the makers of Peddi have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations. Fans of the film are closely watching the developments as the movie continues its successful run in theatres.

Despite the controversy, Peddi remains one of the biggest box office successes of the year. The film has received praise for Ram Charan's performance, emotional storytelling, and action sequences.

It remains to be seen whether the filmmakers will respond to the demands of the tribal groups or make any changes to the film in the coming days. For now, the issue has become a major talking point among moviegoers and industry observers.