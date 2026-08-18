Ram Charan Cameo in Ravi Teja’s Irumudi? Here’s the Latest Update

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Irumudi has been generating interest ahead of its theatrical release, and the film’s recently released song Mallepoola Pallaki has sparked a fresh buzz.

Reports claiming that Global Star Ram Charan would make a special cameo in the song quickly went viral on social media. Fans were excited about the possibility of seeing Ram Charan alongside Ravi Teja, but the latest update has put an end to the speculation.

According to the latest report, there is no truth to the rumours of Ram Charan appearing in Mallepoola Pallaki. The song does not feature a cameo by the Game Changer actor, disappointing fans who were hoping for a surprise appearance.

Meanwhile, Irumudi is continuing to build buzz through its promotional content. The film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nakshatra, Sai Kumar and Ajay Ghosh among the other key actors. Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project, while GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

Irumudi is scheduled to hit theatres on August 21, 2026, in Telugu and Tamil. With the release approaching, the makers are looking to maintain the momentum generated by the film’s songs and other promotional material.

For now, fans will have to wait for the theatrical release for any genuine surprises. The much-discussed Ram Charan cameo in Mallepoola Pallaki remains only a rumour and has been ruled out by the latest report.