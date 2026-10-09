Friday OTT Releases: 14 Movies and Shows Streaming This Week
Oct 09, 2026, 14:54 IST
Several movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms this Friday, October 9, 2026. The lineup includes Telugu films, Malayalam thrillers, international movies and web series across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Lionsgate Play. Here is the complete list of titles mentioned in the Sakshi report.
Netflix
- Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar – Telugu-dubbed movie – October 9
- Epic – Telugu movie – October 9
- Reporting Live – Telugu-dubbed movie – October 9
- Take Charge of My Heart – Korean series – October 9
- Animals – English movie – October 9
- Haunted Hotel Season 2 – English series – October 9
- Doctor X – Korean series – October 9
- 100 Days of Deception – Korean series – October 10
JioHotstar
- Sheriff Country Season 2 – English series – October 9
- Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 – Hindi reality show – October 10
- Vijayanagar Hire – Bengali movie – October 10
- Treasure Island – English series – October 11
Amazon Prime Video
- Paris Café – Tamil movie – October 9
- Khalifa – Malayalam movie – October 9
SonyLIV
- Eyes – Telugu-dubbed series – October 9
Apple TV+
- Matchbox the Movie – English movie – October 9
Lionsgate Play
- Adam and Eve – Hindi movie – October 9
- Above and Below – Hollywood movie – October 9
Related news
More from section
Advertisement