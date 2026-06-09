Allu Arjun Showers Praise on Ram Charan’s Peddi

Allu Arjun has once again shown the strong bond shared between the Mega and Allu families. The actor recently shared a heartfelt message praising Ram Charan and his latest blockbuster Peddi, leaving fans from both camps delighted.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun congratulated Ram Charan for his powerful performance in the film. He praised Charan’s dedication, remarkable transformation, and energetic dance moves, saying that the actor truly deserved all the appreciation coming his way.

The Pushpa star also appreciated the work of the entire Peddi team. He praised actors Jagapathi Babu and Janhvi Kapoor for their performances and acknowledged the efforts of the supporting cast.

Allu Arjun reserved special praise for director Buchi Babu Sana. He commended the filmmaker for presenting Ram Charan in a grand manner and bringing out the best from every artist involved in the project. He also congratulated the producers and technical team for their contribution to the film’s success.

His post quickly went viral on social media and became a major talking point among fans. Many viewed it as another example of the strong relationship between the Mega and Allu families, despite the rumors that frequently circulate online about differences between them.

Fans from both sides welcomed the gesture and celebrated the positive message it conveyed. Social media was flooded with comments appreciating Allu Arjun’s support for Ram Charan and the success of Peddi.

Meanwhile, Peddi continues its impressive box office run. The film is performing strongly worldwide and is steadily moving towards another major milestone. With positive word-of-mouth and strong audience support, the movie remains one of the biggest successes of the year.