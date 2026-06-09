Peddi Crosses ₹300 Crore in Just 5 Days

Ram Charan's latest blockbuster Peddi continues its dream run at the box office. The film, which stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, has achieved a major milestone by crossing ₹300 crore in worldwide collections within just five days of its theatrical release.

The makers officially announced that Peddi has earned ₹315 crore globally, highlighting the film's strong performance across domestic and international markets. The achievement further strengthens the movie's position as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

What has impressed trade analysts is the film's steady hold even on weekdays. Despite being a regular working day, Peddi reportedly collected ₹22.5 crore, indicating sustained audience interest after a massive opening weekend.

The film has also witnessed exceptional footfalls in theatres. According to the latest figures shared by the production team, more than 53 lakh tickets have been sold so far, reflecting the movie's widespread popularity among audiences.

Adding to the celebrations, actor Allu Arjun showered praise on Ram Charan's performance in the film. Taking to social media, he congratulated the actor and described his performance as exceptional. Allu Arjun also expressed pride in seeing Ram Charan receive appreciation from audiences for his work in the movie.

Directed as a mass entertainer, Peddi has received a positive response for its action sequences, emotional moments, and Ram Charan's screen presence. With strong momentum at the box office and positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to continue its successful run in the coming days.

Industry observers are now watching closely to see how far Peddi can go as it moves toward its next major box-office milestones.

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