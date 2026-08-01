Hyderabad Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced major traffic diversions in view of the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple, and special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

The traffic restrictions will be enforced from midnight on August 1 and will remain in effect until 3 a.m. on August 4, or until the Bonalu festivities conclude. Several roads within a 2-kilometre radius of the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple will be closed or diverted during this period.

Motorists have been advised to avoid busy junctions such as Paradise, Patny, Ranigunj, Plaza, SBI Crossroads, YMCA Crossroads, Sangeet Crossroads, Bata, Park Lane, Rasoolpura, CTO Junction, Karbala Maidan, and Ghasmandi, as heavy traffic congestion is expected in these areas. Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

To help devotees reach the temple, TGSRTC will operate 175 special buses on August 2 and 3 from different parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The additional services are expected to make travel easier during the festival.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged the public to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow diversion signs, and avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas during the Bonalu celebrations.