Ram Charan to Watch Peddi with Fans in UK

Peddi is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office and has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. The rural sports drama has emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year, drawing strong audience support across regions.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film continues to perform well in theatres even weeks after its release. To celebrate the movie's impressive achievement, the makers are set to host a grand success event in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan to Watch Peddi with UK Fans

Adding to the excitement, lead actor Ram Charan is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom on June 27, 2026, for a special fan event. During the visit, he is expected to watch the film along with fans and interact with audiences.

Reports suggest that several members of the film's team may also participate in the event. More details regarding the venue and schedule are expected to be announced soon.

Strong Cast and Crew

Peddi features an impressive ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

The film is produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, while the music has been composed by Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman.

OTT Release Expected Soon

Following its successful theatrical run, Peddi is likely to arrive on OTT platforms in the coming weeks. Reports suggest that the movie may begin streaming on Netflix from July 2, 2026.

However, the digital release date has not yet been officially confirmed by the makers or the streaming platform.

Peddi's Winning Streak Continues

With strong box-office collections, positive audience response and growing anticipation for its OTT release, Peddi continues to remain one of the most talked-about films of the year. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming UK event and the official announcement regarding its digital premiere.

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