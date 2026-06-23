Why Did Trisha Unfollow Vijay on Instagram?

Actress Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay are once again making headlines. This time, social media users noticed that Trisha is no longer following Vijay on Instagram, leading to fresh speculation about their relationship.

The development has sparked discussions among fans, especially because Vijay and Trisha have been linked through relationship rumours for a long time. Soon after the news surfaced, several social media posts began claiming that the two may have had a fallout. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has made any official statement on the matter.

Adding to the buzz, Trisha did not post a birthday wish for Vijay recently, which further fueled speculation among fans. Social media users have been debating whether these developments indicate a change in their relationship or are simply being overanalyzed.

Despite the rumours, there is no confirmed information suggesting that Vijay and Trisha have parted ways. In recent months, both stars have remained silent about the ongoing speculation surrounding their personal lives.

For now, the reports remain unverified, and fans will have to wait for an official response from either Vijay or Trisha. Until then, the Instagram activity continues to be a major talking point among their followers.