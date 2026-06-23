School Bandh Today, June 23: Several Schools Declare Holiday

Several schools have declared a holiday on June 23, today, following a bandh call given by student and education organizations. School managements said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid inconvenience to students, parents, and staff and to ensure safety during the protests.

Why Is the Bandh Being Observed?

Education groups and student organizations have raised concerns over several issues affecting the education sector. One of their key demands is action against the increasing fees charged by private schools, which they say are putting financial pressure on parents.

Protesters have also objected to additional charges collected by some institutions and the rising cost of school uniforms and other educational expenses.

Demands for Better Government Schools

Apart from concerns about private school fees, protest organizers are demanding improvements in government schools. They claim that many schools still lack adequate classrooms, sanitation facilities, and teaching resources.

According to education groups, these shortcomings continue to affect students, particularly those from rural areas and economically weaker backgrounds.

Concerns Over School Mergers

Another major issue highlighted by the protesters is the proposed closure or merger of some government schools. They argue that such decisions could reduce access to education for children living in remote areas and may create difficulties for families that rely on nearby government schools.

Impact on Schools and Educational Institutions

The bandh is expected to mainly affect schools and educational institutions across several areas. While many schools have already announced a holiday on June 23, some institutions may take decisions based on local conditions.

Parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates regarding classes, examinations and transportation services.

Public Transport and Offices Likely to Function Normally

Despite the bandh call, offices, colleges, shops and most commercial establishments are expected to operate as usual unless local authorities issue separate instructions.

Public transport services, including buses, are also likely to function normally, and no major disruptions have been officially announced so far.

Security Arrangements in Place

Police have made necessary security arrangements in view of the bandh and are closely monitoring the situation. Authorities have urged the public to follow official updates and cooperate with security personnel to ensure peace and order.

As the June 23 bandh approaches, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for the latest announcements regarding holidays and academic activities.

Also read: Hyderabad Receives Heavy Rain, Temperatures Drop