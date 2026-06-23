Hyderabad Receives Heavy Rain, Temperatures Drop

Hyderabad woke up to pleasant weather on Tuesday after widespread rainfall soaked the city and its surrounding areas overnight. The rain, which began around midnight, continued for several hours, bringing cooler temperatures and much-needed relief from humid conditions.

Several Areas Receive Heavy Rainfall

Many parts of Hyderabad and its suburbs experienced moderate to heavy rain during the night. Some locations recorded significant rainfall, with the western suburbs receiving the heaviest downpours.

Chandanagar and Ramachandrapuram emerged as the wettest locations, each recording 12.7 cm of rainfall. Other areas also witnessed substantial rain accumulation.

Rainfall Recorded Across Hyderabad

According to available rainfall data, the following areas received notable rainfall:

Chandanagar – 12.7 cm

Ramachandrapuram – 12.7 cm

Lingampally – 12 cm

Sivarampally – 10.1 cm

Gachibowli – 10 cm

Patancheru – 7.6 cm

Rajendranagar – 6.5 cm

The rain continued into the early morning hours in some localities, particularly in the suburbs.

More Rain Expected

Weather forecasts indicate that Hyderabad and nearby areas could continue to experience spells of moderate rainfall during the day. Cloudy skies are expected to persist, with intermittent showers possible in several parts of the city.

Pleasant Weather Across the City

The overnight rainfall has significantly improved weather conditions, creating a cooler and more comfortable atmosphere across Hyderabad. Residents enjoyed a refreshing start to the day as temperatures remained lower following the prolonged rain spell.

Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious on roads as waterlogging and slippery conditions may be reported in some areas after the heavy overnight showers.