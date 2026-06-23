Lucknow Fire Tragedy: 15 Killed

A deadly fire at a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area has claimed the lives of 15 people and left several others injured. The incident has sparked a detailed investigation into the building's construction approvals, safety measures and its alleged commercial use despite being sanctioned as a residential property.

Arrests and Suspensions After the Incident

Following the tragedy, authorities have taken action against those believed to be responsible. Four individuals have been arrested, while four officials have been suspended as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residential Building Allegedly Used for Commercial Activities

Officials examining property records found that the building on Usha Mehta Marg was originally approved as a residential structure. However, over the years, it was reportedly converted into a commercial establishment that housed shops and educational institutions.

Investigators believe the change in usage took place around 2014, raising questions about whether proper permissions were obtained.

Students Among Those Trapped

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon when many people were inside the building. Several students attending classes at an animation training centre operating from the premises were among those trapped.

Most victims were reportedly on the second floor when the fire spread rapidly through the building, making escape difficult.

Major Safety Lapses Under Investigation

Preliminary findings suggest multiple safety shortcomings may have worsened the situation.

Authorities stated that the building lacked an emergency exit, which could have helped occupants evacuate during the fire. Investigators also found that access to the rooftop was blocked, eliminating another possible escape route.

Another concern involved the building's entry system. Reports indicate that a biometric thumb-impression access system was installed at the office entrance. During the fire, the electronic mechanism allegedly failed, causing the door to jam and trapping people inside.

History of the Property

According to officials, the property was initially allotted through a government lottery in 1980. Ownership changed several times before it was purchased by the current owners in 2013.

The Lucknow Development Authority transferred the property title in 2014 and approved a residential building plan later that year.

However, authorities had previously initiated action over alleged unauthorized construction in 2016. A demolition order was issued but later withdrawn after the owners challenged the decision and claimed the construction complied with the approved plan.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are continuing their inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire and identify whether any violations of building regulations or safety norms contributed to the disaster. The findings are expected to play a key role in fixing responsibility and preventing similar incidents in the future.

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