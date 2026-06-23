Chiranjeevi Reviews Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram

Megastar Chiranjeevi has heaped praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Maa Inti Bangaram, describing it as an engaging entertainer that beautifully blends action and emotions against the backdrop of a joint family.

Sharing his review, Chiranjeevi said that director Nandini Reddy has crafted the film in her signature style, seamlessly combining family drama, action, and emotional depth.

“I found Maa Inti Bangaram very interesting. Set against the backdrop of a joint family, director Nandini Reddy has beautifully blended action and emotions, presenting them in an entertaining manner with her distinctive storytelling style,” he said.

The veteran actor particularly appreciated Samantha’s performance, highlighting her action sequences, especially those performed while draped in a saree.

“Samantha’s performance is impressive, and the action sequences she performed in a saree stand out as a special attraction,” Chiranjeevi remarked.

He further noted that such unique, women-centric films are essential for the growth and diversity of the Telugu film industry.

Congratulating the team on the film’s success, Chiranjeevi extended his best wishes to Samantha, director Nandini Reddy, Raj, and the entire cast and crew.

The megastar also conveyed special greetings to Samantha and Raj as they embark on a new chapter in their lives as a married couple. Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela felicitated Samantha, Raj Nidimoru and the team MIB.