Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan’s Film Online

Ram Charan’s blockbuster film Peddi continues to perform well in theatres even weeks after its release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama has become one of the biggest hits of the year and has reportedly crossed Rs. 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

With the film enjoying a successful theatrical run, fans are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Netflix has already acquired the digital streaming rights of Peddi. The platform had earlier confirmed that the movie would stream after completing its run in cinemas.

According to the latest reports, Peddi is expected to premiere on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the makers have not officially announced the streaming date yet.

Industry reports suggest that the movie could arrive on Netflix on July 2, 2026. At the same time, some reports claim the OTT release may happen on July 16 instead. Since there is no official confirmation, fans will have to wait for an announcement from Netflix or the makers.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu Sharma, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The film's strong story, performances, and music have played a major role in its box-office success.

Until an official OTT date is revealed, Peddi continues to attract audiences to theatres across the country.