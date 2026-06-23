Vijay-Trisha Breakup Rumours Going Viral

Tamil superstar Vijay celebrated his birthday recently and received wishes from several film personalities, political leaders, and fans. However, actress Trisha, who has often been linked with Vijay in relationship rumours, did not post any birthday message for him on social media.

Her silence quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked fresh speculation online. Some social media users began wondering if Vijay and Trisha had parted ways or if there was any issue between them.

According to reports circulating on social media, Trisha may have chosen to stay away from the spotlight amid ongoing rumours surrounding Vijay's personal life. However, there is no official confirmation about any disagreement or breakup between the two.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the rumours. As a result, the speculation remains unverified. Despite this, fans continue to discuss the matter online, with many expressing surprise that Trisha did not publicly wish Vijay on his birthday.

For now, the rumours remain just that—rumours—and there has been no official statement from either side regarding their relationship status.