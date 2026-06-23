YS Jagan Begins Three-Day Pulivendula Tour Today, June 23

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Pulivendula on a three-day tour from June 23 to June 25.

Jagan will arrive in Pulivendula on Tuesday evening and is expected to participate in a series of programmes, including interactions with party leaders, cadre, and members of the public. Upon his arrival, he will hold meetings with YSRCP leaders and workers at the camp office, followed by a Praja Darbar, where people can directly present their grievances and concerns.

On June 24, the YSRCP chief will visit the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Bhumayyagaripalle village of Vemula mandal. The temple underwent development works worth more than ₹1.5 crore during the YSRCP government's tenure when Jagan served as Chief Minister. He is scheduled to offer special prayers at the temple before returning to the Pulivendula camp office.

Later in the day, Jagan will conduct another Praja Darbar, during which he is expected to meet residents and party workers arriving from different parts of the district. The programme will provide an opportunity for people to raise local issues and submit representations directly to the former Chief Minister.

Jagan is slated to conclude his visit and depart from Pulivendula on the morning of June 25 after completing the scheduled engagements.