Chiranjeevi to Attend Peddi Mega Blockbuster Event in Hyderabad

The makers of Peddi are all set to celebrate the film’s massive success with a special Mega Blockbuster Event in Hyderabad. The event will be held on June 23 at Shilpakala Vedika and is expected to be attended by the film’s cast and crew.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi will attend the celebration as the chief guest, making the occasion even more special for fans.

Starring Ram Charan in the lead role, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has received a strong response from audiences and performed impressively at the box office worldwide.

The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the grand event, where the team is expected to thank audiences for making Peddi a blockbuster success. The celebration is likely to feature speeches, special moments, and interactions with fans.