Sai Krishna Dead or Alive? YS Jagan Demands Answers from AP Govt

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has intensified his attack on the state government over the alleged lock-up death of Sai Krishna, raising a series of questions and demanding accountability from the authorities.

Taking to X, Jagan directly addressed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and questioned the government's handling of the case.

"Mr. Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If he is dead, where is his body? An FIR was registered four days ago. Why haven't any arrests been made yet?" Jagan posted on the social media platform.

Mr. @ncbn Garu, is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If he is dead, where is his body? An FIR was registered four days ago. Why aren't any arrests made yet ? — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 22, 2026

The YSRCP chief alleged that the government's response to the incident has been inadequate and sought immediate clarity on the whereabouts of Sai Krishna. He also questioned the delay in taking action despite the registration of an FIR several days ago.

Jagan's remarks have added a political dimension to the controversy, with the opposition party demanding a transparent investigation and swift action against those responsible if any wrongdoing is established.

The alleged lock-up death has sparked public debate, with opposition leaders continuing to press the government for answers regarding the circumstances surrounding Sai Krishna's disappearance and reported death.

The Andhra Pradesh government is yet to issue a detailed response to Jagan's latest allegations.