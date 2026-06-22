Chiranjeevi Congratulates Samantha, Raj Nidimoru: Maa Inti Bangaram Success

Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has scored a massive success with Maa Inti Bangaram, which has emerged as one of the biggest hits of her career. The film was already a profitable venture even before its theatrical release, thanks to strong non-theatrical business and pre-release deals.

Following its release, Maa Inti Bangaram opened to an impressive response at the box office, collecting over ₹43 crore gross during its first weekend. The film has continued its strong theatrical run, drawing audiences across key markets and maintaining steady momentum.

Adding to the celebrations, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela personally appreciated the entire team of Maa Inti Bangaram for the film’s remarkable success.

Produced by Tralala Pictures, the film has further strengthened Samantha’s position as a bankable star and producer. The success also comes as a major boost for filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and the team behind the project.

With strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, Maa Inti Bangaram is expected to continue its successful run at the box office in the coming days.