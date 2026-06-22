June 23 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on June 23, 2026, can relax. The stock market will function normally on Tuesday, June 23, as there is no trading holiday scheduled for the day.

Since June 23 is a regular working Tuesday and there are no major festivals, national holidays or special observances affecting market operations, trading activities will continue as usual on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Will NSE and BSE Be Open Tomorrow?

Yes, both NSE and BSE will remain open for trading on June 23. Equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and other market segments will operate according to their normal schedule.

The stock market follows a pre-announced holiday calendar, and June 23 is not listed as a trading holiday.

Regular Market Timings

The Indian stock market will follow its standard trading hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Post-closing session: As per exchange schedule

Investors can buy and sell shares, trade in derivatives and access all regular market services during these hours.

Are There Any State-Wise Stock Market Holidays?

Unlike banks, stock exchanges do not follow state-wise holidays. Trading holidays announced by NSE and BSE are applicable across the country.

Therefore, even if a particular state observes a local holiday, stock market operations continue unless the exchanges officially declare a nationwide trading holiday.

What Should Investors Know?

Market participants should continue monitoring domestic and global developments, corporate announcements and economic data releases that may influence trading activity during the week.

As June 23 is a normal trading day, investors can expect regular market participation and settlement activities.

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on June 23, 2026. NSE and BSE will remain open for normal trading as it is a regular working Tuesday with no scheduled market holiday. Investors can carry out all trading and investment activities without interruption.

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