Allu Arjun Appears Virtually in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, Hearing Deferred to July 6

Actor Allu Arjun appeared before the Nampally Court on Monday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The court permitted the actor to attend the hearing via video conferencing, allowing him to participate virtually from Mumbai.

While Allu Arjun joined the proceedings online, the other accused in the case appeared before the court in person. The actor has been named as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case by the police.

During the hearing, Allu Arjun was originally required to appear before the court in person. However, his counsel filed a memo seeking permission for virtual attendance, citing the actor's ongoing film shooting commitments in Mumbai. The court accepted the request and granted him permission to attend the proceedings through video conferencing.

Accordingly, Allu Arjun appeared virtually before the Nampally Court on Monday afternoon. The court took note of his appearance and continued with the proceedings.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned the case to July 6. It remains to be seen whether Allu Arjun will appear in person on the next hearing date or once again seek permission to attend virtually.